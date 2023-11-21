First Lady Jill Biden welcomes National Guard senior leaders and Guard family members for a roundtable discussion on support for National Guard children in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2023. Attendees, including Guard children, and adjutants general, also joined the first lady’s presentation of the 2023 White House “Magic, Wonder & Joy” holiday theme and decorations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|8140624
|VIRIN:
|231127-Z-VX744-1485
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Lady Jill Biden welcomes National Guard families to the White House [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
