    First Lady Jill Biden welcomes National Guard families to the White House [Image 4 of 7]

    First Lady Jill Biden welcomes National Guard families to the White House

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    First Lady Jill Biden welcomes National Guard senior leaders and Guard family members for a roundtable discussion on support for National Guard children in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2023. Attendees, including Guard children, and adjutants general, also joined the first lady’s presentation of the 2023 White House “Magic, Wonder & Joy” holiday theme and decorations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    White House
    CNGB
    National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    FLOTUS
    First Lady Jill Biden

