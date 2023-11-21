Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor in the Spotlight - ET3 Leah Anderson

    Sailor in the Spotlight - ET3 Leah Anderson

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept.18, 2023) –Electronics Technician 3rd Class Leah Anderson, from Combine, Texas, works on equipment at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Sept. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

    Sailor in the Spotlight - ET3 Leah Anderson

