35th Annual Joint CPO Mochi Pounding Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 25, 2023) - Yokosuka Chief Petty Officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force invited U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers to the 35th Annual CPOA Mochi Pounding Festival Saturday, November 25 at Yokosuka Naval District Base. The tradition centers around Japanese rice harvest festivals normally celebrated after the late autumn and early winter rice harvest season, and promotes the friendship and camaraderie between the two Chiefs' Messes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

