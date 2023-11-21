Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Annual Joint CPO Mochi Pounding Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    35th Annual Joint CPO Mochi Pounding Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 25, 2023) - Yokosuka Chief Petty Officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force invited U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers to the 35th Annual CPOA Mochi Pounding Festival Saturday, November 25 at Yokosuka Naval District Base. The tradition centers around Japanese rice harvest festivals normally celebrated after the late autumn and early winter rice harvest season, and promotes the friendship and camaraderie between the two Chiefs' Messes. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 8140326
    VIRIN: 231125-N-FG395-1121
    Resolution: 11648x8736
    Size: 59.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 35th Annual Joint CPO Mochi Pounding Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Mochi Pounding Ceremony

