U.S. Marines with Fuel Services, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, disassemble fuel hoses after completing defueling operations on a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2023. The successful defueling of the downed P-8A was critical to the execution of the aircraft salvage plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.1701
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8140186
|VIRIN:
|231126-M-VH951-2071
|Resolution:
|6415x4277
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defueling Operations are conducted on downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT