Defueling Operations are conducted on downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon

U.S. service members and civilian personnel disassemble fuel hoses after completing defueling operations on a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2023. The successful defueling of the downed P-8A was critical to the execution of the aircraft salvage plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

Date Posted: 11.27.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US