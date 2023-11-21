Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defueling Operations are conducted on downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon [Image 21 of 21]

    Defueling Operations are conducted on downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.1701

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. service members and civilian personnel disassemble fuel hoses after completing defueling operations on a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2023. The successful defueling of the downed P-8A was critical to the execution of the aircraft salvage plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.1701
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 8140187
    VIRIN: 231126-M-VH951-2106
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defueling Operations are conducted on downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NAVY
    MCBH
    POSEIDON

