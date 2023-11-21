Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni congratulates our Master Labor Contractors for their length of service to the air station. [Image 7 of 7]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni congratulates our Master Labor Contractors for their length of service to the air station.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Distinguished guests and Master Labor
    Contractors pose for a group photo during a length of service award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The ceremony celebrates Master Labor Contractors years of service to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 8139960
    VIRIN: 231115-M-BL115-1111
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni congratulates our Master Labor Contractors for their length of service to the air station. [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Master Labor Contractors
    Japan-U.S alliance
    Length of service award

