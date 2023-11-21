Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni congratulates our Master Labor Contractors for their length of service to the air station.

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives Ikeada Takao, the representative of awardees with 40 years of service, a gift during an award ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. The ceremony celebrates Master Labor Contractors years of service to the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Long)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023