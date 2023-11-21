Soldiers from the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment (PWRR) conduct a patrol of the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo on November 24, 2023. The PWRR is the premier line infantry regiment of the British Armed Forces and is supporting the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8139617
|VIRIN:
|231124-Z-PQ687-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LEPOSAVIC, ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, British Patrol in Kosovo [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT