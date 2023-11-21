Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Patrol in Kosovo [Image 2 of 2]

    British Patrol in Kosovo

    LEPOSAVIC, KOSOVO

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    110th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment (PWRR) conduct a patrol of the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo on November 24, 2023. The PWRR is the premier line infantry regiment of the British Armed Forces and is supporting the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

