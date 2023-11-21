British Patrol in Kosovo

Soldiers from the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment (PWRR) conduct a patrol of the Administrative Boundary Line in Kosovo on November 24, 2023. The PWRR is the premier line infantry regiment of the British Armed Forces and is supporting the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Alexandra Curtis)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023