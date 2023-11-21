Col. Kevin Cotman (center right), and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark (far left), the commander and senior non-commissioned officer of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose for a photo alongside their families and Maj. Marcus Lai during the 78th annual Tacoma Holiday Tree Lighting event, November 25, 2023, in Tacoma, WA. The 593rd ESC is partnered with the city of Tacoma through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector Program, which aims to bolster mutual support relationships and take advantage of community service opportunities between JBLM military units and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 8139610 VIRIN: 231125-A-HL390-1296 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.66 MB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 593rd ESC represented during Tacoma Christmas Tree lighting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.