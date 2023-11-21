Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593rd ESC represented during Tacoma Christmas Tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    593rd ESC represented during Tacoma Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Kevin Cotman (center left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark (center right), the commander and senior non-commissioned officer of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, view the 78th annual Tacoma Holiday Tree Lighting event, November 25, 2023, in Tacoma, WA. The 593rd ESC is partnered with the city of Tacoma through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector Program, which aims to bolster mutual support relationships and take advantage of community service opportunities between JBLM military units and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

