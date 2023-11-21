Dallas native frocked to petty officer first class

231127-N-KC192-1015 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Theresa Carr, a regional program director and senior enlisted leader assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), stands with Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Monqua Caldwell, a Dallas native and assistant reserve program director, as Rear Adm. Matthew Case, NMFL commander and director, Defense Health Network Atlantic presents a frocking letter with NMFL Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor during a frocking ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Nov. 27, 2023. Caldwell was frocked to the rank of petty officer first class during a frocking ceremony, where Sailors selected for advancement are authorized to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next higher rank prior to their official promotion date. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

