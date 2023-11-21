Dallas native frocked to petty officer first class

231127-N-KC192-1033 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Monqua Caldwell, a Dallas native and assistant reserve program director assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), poses for a photoO on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Nov. 27, 2023. Caldwell was frocked to the rank of petty officer first class during a frocking ceremony, where Sailors selected for advancement are authorized to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next higher rank prior to their official promotion date. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Date Taken: 11.27.2023