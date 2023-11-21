Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders

    KOSOVO

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Chaplain Maj. Dan Leslie breaks bread with religious leaders of the various faiths around Kosovo, Nov. 13, 2023. The purpose of the meeting was to introduce everyone and to have a dialogue to see if the communities would be able to help each other. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 8139041
    VIRIN: 231113-Z-VY191-1013
    Resolution: 4424x2949
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders
    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders
    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders
    KFOR Chaplain breaks bread with religious leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Texas
    National Guard
    CIMIC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT