231108-N-RF885-1070 MIAMI (Nov. 8, 2023) - Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Ozay Sigirtmac, a member of the Navy Reserve Center, Miami, Color Guard, right, receives a coin from Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) President, David Herrera, for his participation in a reception honoring Gold Star Families aboard the Norwegian Joy, a Breakaway Plus-class cruise ship, docked in the Port of Miami, Nov. 8, 2023. Honor and Remember, a non-profit that aims to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families, partnered with NCL to fly their memorial flags across the 18-ship fleet. NRC Miami generates mobilization readiness in support of Joint Forces deployed globally by providing Reserve Component expertise, administrative services, and training to over 550 Select Reserve Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

