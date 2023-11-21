Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231108-N-RF885-1052 [Image 1 of 5]

    231108-N-RF885-1052

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Jacksonville

    231108-N-RF885-1052 MIAMI (Nov. 8, 2023) - The Navy Reserve Center (NRC), Miami, Color Guard presents the flags during a reception honoring Gold Star families aboard the Norwegian Joy, a Breakaway Plus-class cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), docked in the Port of Miami, Nov. 08, 2023. Honor and Remember, a non-profit that aims to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families, partnered with NCL to fly their memorial flags across the 18-ship fleet. NRC Miami generates mobilization readiness in support of Joint Forces deployed globally by providing Reserve Component expertise, administrative services, and training to over 550 Select Reserve Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 07:58
    Photo ID: 8139010
    VIRIN: 231108-N-RF885-1052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    This work, 231108-N-RF885-1052 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor and Remember, Color Guard, Navy Reserve Center

