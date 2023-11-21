U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Beetlestone prepares to enjoy his meal at the 7th Army NCOA dining facility in Grafenwoehr, Germany, ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2023. This is a time-honored tradition to show Soldiers that they are integral members of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 8139004 VIRIN: 231122-A-EF519-1056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.02 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.