Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 3]

    7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Randolph Leyba, serves Soldiers at the 7th Army NCOA dining facility in Grafenwoehr, Germany, ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2023. This is a time-honored tradition to show Soldiers that they are integral members of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 8139001
    VIRIN: 231122-A-EF519-1088
    Resolution: 6634x4423
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving
    7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving
    7th Army NCOA Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT