    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Ammunition Offload [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams Ammunition Offload

    ITALY

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Lt. Brooks Furleigh 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    AUGUSTA BAY, SICILY (Nov. 21, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class Giancarlo Ramos, from Holiday, Florida, assists with ammo offload on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) November 21, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is finishing a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Mason A. Ross/Released)

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Ammunition Offload [Image 3 of 3], by LT Brooks Furleigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

