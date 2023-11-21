AUGUSTA BAY, SICILY (Nov. 21, 2023) Gunners Mate Third Class Bailey Lang, from Burnt Hills, New York, operates a forklift to assist with ammo offload on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) November 21, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is finishing a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd Class Mason A. Ross/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 07:50 Photo ID: 8139011 VIRIN: 231121-N-KE737-4526 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 0 B Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams Ammunition Offload [Image 3 of 3], by LT Brooks Furleigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.