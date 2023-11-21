U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sean Macpherson, production flight commander with the 36th Munitions Squadron, takes inventory of munitions at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This two week-long tri-annual inventory check ensures accurate tracking and accountability of all munitions which plays a vital role in maintaining operational readiness and safety within the base.

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 Photo ID: 8138615 This work, The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS