U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sean Macpherson, production flight commander with the 36th Munitions Squadron, takes inventory of munitions at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This two week-long tri-annual inventory check ensures accurate tracking and accountability of all munitions which plays a vital role in maintaining operational readiness and safety within the base.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8138615
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-PX509-4044
|Resolution:
|5968x3984
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Allison Martin
The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory
