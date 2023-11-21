Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory [Image 5 of 5]

    The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sean Macpherson, production flight commander with the 36th Munitions Squadron, takes inventory of munitions at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 7, 2023. This two week-long tri-annual inventory check ensures accurate tracking and accountability of all munitions which plays a vital role in maintaining operational readiness and safety within the base.

