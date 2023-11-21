The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – The 36th Munitions Squadron conducted a 100% munitions inventory check at Andersen AFB, Guam, Nov. 6 - 9, 2023.



Andersen AFB has the largest munitions stockpile throughout the United States Air Force.



Taking full accountability three times a year allows the 36 MUNS to get an accurate depiction of the munitions stockpile. From there they can see what munitions they need to dispose of and what munitions they need to acquire.



“The biggest portion of the inventory is to make sure we have correct and accountable reporting to our MAJCOM,” said Tech. Sgt. () Diaz, munitions operations section chief with the 36th MUNS.



Previously, taking inventory would take two weeks, but thanks to constant innovation and recent technology, it can now be done in just a few days. All data is inputted onto tablets and instantly transferred while in the field. Also, nearly two years ago the 36th MUNS sealed 10,000 assets. These assets won’t have to be recounted for five years, thus speeding up the inventory process.



During the inventory the 36th MUNS had 13 teams of four which consisted of a team chief, a counter, an inspector, and a team member, each having their own specific role on the team.



The team chief is usually a Tech. Sgt. or above that does facility inspections and oversees their team. The counter is usually a stockpile or operations Airman who inputs the numbers into the system. The inspector makes sure the assets are still serviceable and the team member reads off the numbers and is a second set of eyes for the counter.



26,000 line items were divided between the teams and each team was responsible for taking accountability of their portion.



“Every place does an inventory, but no one does it to this magnitude.” Said Tech. Sgt. () Diaz, munitions operations section chief with the 36th MUNS. “We have a huge array of assets the Airmen get to see that they may never touch again in their career.”



The 36th MUNS worked and continue to work together as a fluid machine to support the 36th Wing’s mission and take 100% accountability of all its munitions. These Airmen help maintain the strategic explosive power the Air Force has at the forward edge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 17:19 Story ID: 458508 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 36th MUNS take 100% inventory, by SrA Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.