Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a torpedo download on the aft missile deck in the Sea of Japan

    SEA OF JAPAN

    11.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231126-N-CV021-1012 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 26, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a torpedo download on the aft missile deck in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

