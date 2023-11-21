Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a torpedo download on the flight deck in the Sea of Japan

231126-N-CV021-1041 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 26, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Desmond Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, participates in a torpedo download on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|11.26.2023
|11.26.2023 03:52
|8138447
|231126-N-CV021-1041
|4683x3611
|880.8 KB
|SEA OF JAPAN
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|4
|0
