Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a torpedo download on the flight deck in the Sea of Japan

231126-N-CV021-1041 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 26, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Desmond Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, participates in a torpedo download on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 11.26.2023