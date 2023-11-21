Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, Pacific Division Commander, had the honor of promoting Maj. Radish to his current rank and readminister his oath-of-office during a promotion ceremony Nov. 22, at the Corps of Engineers’ Recovery Field Office on Maui Island in Hawai‘i. Radish, normally assigned to the Far East District, is serving as a battle captain during the 2023 Wildfire Recovery Mission. He has worked under the command of Brig. Gen. Gibbs for three years.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2023 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8138411
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-CZ991-1006
|Resolution:
|1440x1800
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulations Maj. Vincent Radish! [Image 3 of 3], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT