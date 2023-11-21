Congratulations Maj. Vincent Radish!

Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, Pacific Division Commander, had the honor of promoting Maj. Radish to his current rank and readminister his oath-of-office during a promotion ceremony Nov. 22, at the Corps of Engineers’ Recovery Field Office on Maui Island in Hawai‘i. Radish, normally assigned to the Far East District, is serving as a battle captain during the 2023 Wildfire Recovery Mission. He has worked under the command of Brig. Gen. Gibbs for three years.

