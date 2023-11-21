Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulations Maj. Vincent Radish! [Image 2 of 3]

    Congratulations Maj. Vincent Radish!

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, Pacific Division Commander, had the honor of promoting Maj. Radish to his current rank and readminister his oath-of-office during a promotion ceremony Nov. 22, at the Corps of Engineers’ Recovery Field Office on Maui Island in Hawai‘i. Radish, normally assigned to the Far East District, is serving as a battle captain during the 2023 Wildfire Recovery Mission. He has worked under the command of Brig. Gen. Gibbs for three years.

