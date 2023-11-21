Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup conducts flight operations Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51

    USS Shoup conducts flight operations Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Sailors prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, for departure from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 24. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.25.2023 04:30
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Warlords
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    MH-60R Seahawk
    HSM 51
    CTF 71

