USS Shoup conducts flight operations Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Warlords of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 24. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

