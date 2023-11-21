Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components [Image 3 of 4]

    Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-3, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, coordinate and prepare to retrieve the aircraft flight recorder from a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2023. MDSU 1 supported the Aircraft Mishap Board in their assessment, part of the overall incident investigation, to allow participating entities to transition towards aircraft salvage efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 21:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
