Aircraft Mishap Board Conducts Assessment of Downed P-8A Poseidon; MDSU-1 Retrieves Sensitive Aircraft Components

U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-3, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, enter the water to retrieve the aircraft flight recorder from a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2023. MDSU 1 supported the Aircraft Mishap Board in their assessment, part of the overall incident investigation, to allow participating entities to transition towards aircraft salvage efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US