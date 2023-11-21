Recruits wait inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall to be picked up for Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Sailor program. RTC’s Adopt-A-Sailor program grants an opportunity for families, as well as local organizations, to host recruits from eligible divisions to celebrate during the holidays.More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 8138002 VIRIN: 231123-N-LN782-1042 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command (RTC) Holds Adpot-A-Sailor on Thanksgiving [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.