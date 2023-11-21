Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command (RTC) Holds Adpot-A-Sailor on Thanksgiving

    Recruit Training Command (RTC) Holds Adpot-A-Sailor on Thanksgiving

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Command Master Chief Van-Troi Sibiliamartinez, Command Master Chief of Recruit Training Command (RTC), speaks to recruits during RTC's Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Sailor program. RTC’s Adopt-A-Sailor program grants an opportunity for families, as well as local organizations, to host recruits from eligible divisions to celebrate during the holidays.More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 19:32
    VIRIN: 231123-N-LN782-1071
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Thanksgiving
    bootcamp
    Recruit Trainig Command
    U.S. Navy

