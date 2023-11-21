Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard's Chicago-based 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team took a photo with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Beth Roxworthy and Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman after flying back to the United States after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command. The Soldiers will spend a few more days at their mobilization station in the U.S. conducting redeployment training and out-processing before returning to their families in Illinois. (Courtesy photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 18:32
    Photo ID: 8137976
    VIRIN: 231124-A-OH563-9777
    Resolution: 3788x2216
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment
    Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois NationalGuard Home Service Sacrifice WelcomeHome Home4Christmas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT