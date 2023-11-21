Illinois Army National Guard's 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team Returns from Deployment

The Illinois Army National Guard's Chicago-based 633rd Theater Gateway Personnel Accountability Team took a selfie with the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Beth Roxworthy (center, left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman (center, right) after flying back to the United States after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command. The Soldiers will spend a few more days at their mobilization station in the U.S. conducting redeployment training and out-processing before returning to their families in Illinois. (Courtesy photo.)

