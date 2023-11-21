Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 4 of 10]

    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawai'i, community, Nov. 20, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed earlier in the day. The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, on Nov. 4, 2023. It is anticipated that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. USACE Honolulu District photo by Bri Sanchez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 8137965
    VIRIN: 231120-A-AZ289-5510
    Resolution: 4500x2871
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 10 of 10], by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school
    Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE "Corps of Engineers" "Pacific Ocean Division" FEMA Maui wildfire recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT