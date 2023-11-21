U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare a site for construction of a new temporary elementary school campus for the Lahaina, Hawai'i, community, Nov. 20, 2023, after receiving the Notice to Proceed earlier in the day. The base contract for $53.7 million was awarded to Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawai‘i, on Nov. 4, 2023. It is anticipated that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024. USACE Honolulu District photo by Bri Sanchez

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 18:28 Photo ID: 8137964 VIRIN: 231120-A-AZ289-5470 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 8.23 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers begins construction of temporary Lahaina school [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.