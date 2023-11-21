Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 11 of 11]

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Fall colors peak as seven bridges span over the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Oct 27, 2023. Pittsburgh is known as The City of Bridges and has over 440 bridges of various designs and functions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the drainage of the Allegheny which joins with the Monongahela at the Point in Pittsburgh to form the Ohio River. The three rivers that make up the Port of Pittsburgh are used to carry raw materials, bulk and manufactured goods for many industries in the region. It is the second-busiest inland port and the second-busiest port of any kind in the nation. Today, the Pittsburgh District’s navigation system includes 23 locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. Its motto is “Headwaters Excellence.” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 11:29
    Photo ID: 8137903
    VIRIN: 231127-A-GE626-1011
    Resolution: 3950x2633
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 11 of 11], by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bridges
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters
    Fall Colors
    Allegheny River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT