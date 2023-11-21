Fall colors peak as seven bridges span over the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Oct 27, 2023. Pittsburgh is known as The City of Bridges and has over 440 bridges of various designs and functions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the drainage of the Allegheny which joins with the Monongahela at the Point in Pittsburgh to form the Ohio River. The three rivers that make up the Port of Pittsburgh are used to carry raw materials, bulk and manufactured goods for many industries in the region. It is the second-busiest inland port and the second-busiest port of any kind in the nation. Today, the Pittsburgh District’s navigation system includes 23 locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. Its motto is “Headwaters Excellence.” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 11:29 Photo ID: 8137903 VIRIN: 231127-A-GE626-1011 Resolution: 3950x2633 Size: 2.99 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 11 of 11], by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.