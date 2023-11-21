Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

A bronze sculpture of Seneca leader Guyasuta and George Washington overlooks Point State Park and the Golden Triangle in Pittsburgh, Oct 27, 2023. Point of View is a piece by James A. West which depicts the face-to-face meeting of these men in October 1770 when Washington was in the region examining land for future settlement. The roots of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would later be established by General Washington when he appointed the first chief of engineers on June 16, 1775. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the upper 127 miles of the Ohio River and the drainage basins of the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers which join at the Point in Pittsburgh to form the Ohio River. The district’s navigation system includes 23 locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. Its motto is “Headwaters Excellence.” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

