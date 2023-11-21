Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 9 of 11]

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A bronze sculpture of Seneca leader Guyasuta and George Washington overlooks Point State Park and the Golden Triangle in Pittsburgh, Oct 27, 2023. Point of View is a piece by James A. West which depicts the face-to-face meeting of these men in October 1770 when Washington was in the region examining land for future settlement. The roots of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would later be established by General Washington when he appointed the first chief of engineers on June 16, 1775. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages the upper 127 miles of the Ohio River and the drainage basins of the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers which join at the Point in Pittsburgh to form the Ohio River. The district’s navigation system includes 23 locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. Its motto is “Headwaters Excellence.” (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 11:29
    Photo ID: 8137898
    VIRIN: 231127-A-GE626-1009
    Resolution: 3902x2601
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District [Image 11 of 11], by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Washington
    Pittsburgh District
    Headwaters
    Point State Park
    Guyasuta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT