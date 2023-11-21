3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving in Poland

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Maxey, a communication specialist for the commanding general, leads a prayer for the Thanksgiving luncheon at Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

