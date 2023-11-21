3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Maj. Daarius Jackson, the command paralegal and Sgt. Maj. Rocco Danna, intelligence section sergeant major with Signal Intelligence Systems Company, talk over cake during the Thanksgiving luncheon at the dining facility on Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

