    3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving in Poland

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Maj. Daarius Jackson, the command paralegal and Sgt. Maj. Rocco Danna, intelligence section sergeant major with Signal Intelligence Systems Company, talk over cake during the Thanksgiving luncheon at the dining facility on Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 23, 2023. The 3rd Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

