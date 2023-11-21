Mayor Rick Blangiardi Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

The shipyard welcomed Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his team for a familiarization tour that included a visit to both the shipyard and USS Hawaii (SSN 776). Blangiardi's visit to the shipyard, a key industrial employer in Hawaii, underscores the vital role we play in both the local economy and in keeping our nation's fleet "Fit to Fight."
