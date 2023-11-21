Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 4 of 7]

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The shipyard welcomed Honolulu City and County Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his team for a familiarization tour that included a visit to both the shipyard and USS Hawaii (SSN 776). Blangiardi's visit to the shipyard, a key industrial employer in Hawaii, underscores the vital role we play in both the local economy and in keeping our nation's fleet "Fit to Fight."

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 20:28
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
