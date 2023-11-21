Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls [Image 5 of 8]

    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts holiday video calls to deployed service members from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Nov 22, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 8136978
    VIRIN: 231122-D-XI929-1006
    Resolution: 7770x5180
    Size: 38.62 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls
    Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    video
    Pentagon
    holiday
    phone call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT