Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts holiday video calls to deployed service members from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Nov 22, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8136974
|VIRIN:
|231122-D-XI929-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin conducts holiday video calls [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT