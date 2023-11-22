Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review November 22, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jennifer A. Durham)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 13:36
|Photo ID:
|8136476
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-NO492-1255
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command November 22, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
