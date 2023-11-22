Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command November 22, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 1 of 3]

    Recruit Training Command November 22, 2023 Pass-In-Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review November 22, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jennifer A. Durham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 8136475
    VIRIN: 231122-N-NO492-1154
    Resolution: 7350x4900
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command November 22, 2023 Pass-In-Review [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    Recruit. Pass-in-Review

