Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle B. Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, speaks with newly selected and promoted staff sergeants at a social during a three-day staff sergeant indoctrination seminar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 15, 2023. This staff sergeant indoctrination seminar, hosted by MAG-12, is designed for newly selected and promoted staff sergeants, and provides a unique educational program that covers spiritual fitness, professional development, nutrition, and other aspects of effective leadership.

