Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar [Image 5 of 6]

    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez, the sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, speaks with newly selected and promoted staff sergeants at a social during a three-day staff sergeant indoctrination seminar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. This staff sergeant indoctrination seminar, hosted by MAG-12, is designed for newly selected and promoted staff sergeants, and provides a unique educational program that covers spiritual fitness, professional development, nutrition, and other aspects of effective leadership.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 00:52
    Photo ID: 8135422
    VIRIN: 231116-M-JN598-1008
    Resolution: 5252x3501
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
    Never Stop Learning; MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Never Stop Learning: MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    VMFA-232
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    MALS-12
    VMFA-121

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT