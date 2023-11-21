U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez, the sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, speaks with newly selected and promoted staff sergeants at a social during a three-day staff sergeant indoctrination seminar at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 16, 2023. This staff sergeant indoctrination seminar, hosted by MAG-12, is designed for newly selected and promoted staff sergeants, and provides a unique educational program that covers spiritual fitness, professional development, nutrition, and other aspects of effective leadership.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8135422
|VIRIN:
|231116-M-JN598-1008
|Resolution:
|5252x3501
|Size:
|13.5 MB
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Never Stop Learning: MAG-12 Hosts Staff Sergeant Indoctrination Seminar
