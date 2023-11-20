Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard team solves problems through Innovation [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Lt. Col. Rex Ayers, chief innovation officer, Washington Air National Guard, talks with members of the Washington National Guard Joint Staff, 10th Civil Support Team, Homeland Response Force and 194th Wing during a problem solving class on Nov. 7, 2023 at 194th Wing Auditorium, Camp Murray. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 17:56
    Photo ID: 8135039
    VIRIN: 231107-O-CH682-9788
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard team solves problems through Innovation [Image 2 of 2], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Innovation

